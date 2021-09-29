BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,395 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

NYSE:FIX opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.62. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.