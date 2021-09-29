BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 26.6% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 161,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UE. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

