BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.43 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 59.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THC opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

