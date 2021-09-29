BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,319,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

