BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Radware by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Radware by 562.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,119 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Radware by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Radware by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Radware by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 76,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of RDWR opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

