BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,442 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after acquiring an additional 340,714 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 54,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 184,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FELE opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.