BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 6,592 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Glaukos by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Glaukos by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Glaukos by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

GKOS opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

