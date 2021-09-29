BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,875 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.55.

Shares of ALGT opened at $204.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $112.71 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

