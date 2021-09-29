BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 35,162 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,162 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

