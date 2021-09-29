BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,049 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

