BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.1% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 70.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,228. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

