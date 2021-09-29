BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DHF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 682,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,812. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

