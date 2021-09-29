Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYPLF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

