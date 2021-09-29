Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Insider Simon Stilwell Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Simon Stilwell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

Simon Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Simon Stilwell purchased 100,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Shares of Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.49. The firm has a market cap of £9.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Bonhill Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BONH shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.