Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.83% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $786,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 134.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

