Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

