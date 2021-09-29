Boston Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 21.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $425.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.73 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.93.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.