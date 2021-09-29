Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.01 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.65.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

