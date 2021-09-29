Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

