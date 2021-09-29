Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.87. 18,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,393. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $350.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

