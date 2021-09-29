Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,675 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 125.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,476,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,660 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

