Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,014,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,827,000 after acquiring an additional 69,681 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,373,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after buying an additional 113,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 217,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,443,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,343,000 after buying an additional 2,542,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,185,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,350,000 after buying an additional 829,608 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. 405,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,687,949. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

