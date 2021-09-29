Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $453.99. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

