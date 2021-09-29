Bridgefront Capital LLC Lowers Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE THS opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

