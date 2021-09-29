Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

SMAR stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,450 shares of company stock valued at $24,172,936. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

