Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 114.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International stock opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Logitech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

