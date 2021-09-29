Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.41.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BWB opened at $17.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,265 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

