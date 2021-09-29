Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

