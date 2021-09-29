Brokerages Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce $2.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $2.42 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.31 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $13.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,603 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 283,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 307.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABUS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.27. 2,451,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

