Brokerages Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce sales of $26.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.27 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $28.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $112.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $117.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $142.72 million, with estimates ranging from $139.72 million to $145.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 423,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

