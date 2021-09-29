Brokerages Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. 224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.45 million, a P/E ratio of -73.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

