Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post sales of $8.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.20 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $9.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $44.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. 128,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,442. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $794.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.