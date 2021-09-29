Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post sales of $8.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.20 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $9.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $44.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. 128,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,442. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $794.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

