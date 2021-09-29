Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.18 Million

Analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report sales of $160.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.78 million and the lowest is $159.00 million. Switch posted sales of $128.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $599.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $701.26 million, with estimates ranging from $683.34 million to $714.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Switch stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,176. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 116.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $352,946.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,608,850.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,934.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,808 shares of company stock worth $20,163,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.