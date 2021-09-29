Brokerages Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.64 Million

Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report $732.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.70 million and the highest is $902.70 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $890.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $148.35. The stock had a trading volume of 308,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

