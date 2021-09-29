Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Post $1.21 EPS

Brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.16. The Southern posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,539. The Southern has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

