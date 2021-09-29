Brokerages Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VBLT shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.03. 848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,153. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $126.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

