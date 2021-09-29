Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.49. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Amazon com Inc lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% during the second quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after buying an additional 13,562,897 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,928,000 after buying an additional 689,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after buying an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 8,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,140. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.