Brokerages Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.