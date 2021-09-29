Brokerages Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.47. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 273,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,224,771. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

