Brokerages Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million.

SKLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578 over the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Skillz by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 378,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,475,810. Skillz has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

