Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Announce -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.85). uniQure posted earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $81,826.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,993 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

