Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after buying an additional 61,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,956. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $250.45 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $565.70 and its 200-day moving average is $522.84.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

