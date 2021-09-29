Brokerages Set Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) PT at $42.50

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNW stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 115,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,864. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $365.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.