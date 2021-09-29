Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $166.77

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Bandwidth stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day moving average is $121.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $87.77 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bandwidth by 197.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 420.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

