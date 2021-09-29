Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target at $7.36

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.56.
HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,023 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,219,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,235 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
