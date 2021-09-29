Brokerages Set National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Price Target at GBX 315.71

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NEX traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 248.40 ($3.25). 1,182,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,890. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -5.57. National Express Group has a 52-week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

