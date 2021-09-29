Brokerages Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Target Price at $15.97

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUBGY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.67 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

