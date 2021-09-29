Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Target Price at GBX 393.57

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Rotork alerts:

In other Rotork news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 350.40 ($4.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 346.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 349.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.