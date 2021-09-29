Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT at $6.56

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SECYF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

