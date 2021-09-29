Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Target Price at $322.50

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company.

Synopsys stock opened at $301.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $210.33 and a 12 month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 22.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

